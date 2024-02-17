Navalny’s Body Not in Morgue Where Authorities Said It Was, Aides Say

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's body is not in the morgue where authorities said it was brought after his death, his team announced Saturday.

“Alexei's lawyer and his mother have arrived at the Salekhard morgue. It's closed, however, the colony has assured them it's working and Navalny's body is there,” Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on X, formerly Twitter.

“The lawyer called the phone number which was on the door. He was told he was the seventh caller today. Alexei's body is not in the morgue,” Yarmysh added.

She said another Navalny lawyer visited the Salekhard Investigative Committee and was told that “a repeat histological examination was taken” to determine his cause of death.

The results of the analysis “will supposedly be out next week,” she said.

“It is obvious that they are lying and doing everything not to give the body away.”

Yarmysh said earlier Saturday that Navalny's mother had been notified of his death and that the body was in Salekhard, a town near the Arctic prison where Navalny was held.