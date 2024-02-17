Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Navalny’s Body Not in Morgue Where Authorities Said It Was, Aides Say

Updated:
Alexei Navalny appearing at a court hearing via video link from prison. Yuri Kochetkov / EPA / TASS

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's body is not in the morgue where authorities said it was brought after his death, his team announced Saturday.

“Alexei's lawyer and his mother have arrived at the Salekhard morgue. It's closed, however, the colony has assured them it's working and Navalny's body is there,” Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on X, formerly Twitter.

“The lawyer called the phone number which was on the door. He was told he was the seventh caller today. Alexei's body is not in the morgue,” Yarmysh added.

She said another Navalny lawyer visited the Salekhard Investigative Committee and was told that “a repeat histological examination was taken” to determine his cause of death.

The results of the analysis “will supposedly be out next week,” she said.

“It is obvious that they are lying and doing everything not to give the body away.”

Yarmysh said earlier Saturday that Navalny's mother had been notified of his death and that the body was in Salekhard, a town near the Arctic prison where Navalny was held.

Team Navalny demanded that his body be handed over to his family “immediately.”

The Salekhard forensic medical examination bureau also does not have Navalny’s body, the Astra Telegram news channel reported.

“Our journalist who called the bureau was told that ‘they did not accept any bodies from the [prison] colonies’,” Astra said.

Navalny, 47, was serving a 19-year prison sentence in the Arctic when authorities announced his death in opaque circumstances.

He was jailed in January 2021 upon returning to Russia from Germany, where he was recovering from a near-fatal poisoning with what Western scientists said was the banned military-grade nerve agent Novichok.

Navalny’s nationwide political and activist organizations were outlawed as “extremist” later that year, forcing his supporters and aides to flee the country to escape prosecution.

Read more about: Navalny , Opposition

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

birthday message

Kremlin Critic Navalny in ‘Good Mood’ on Third Birthday Behind Bars

Navalny's message came as police in Russia arrested at least 45 people taking part in solidarity rallies in support of jailed Kremlin critic.
2 Min read
'restricted freedom'

Pussy Riot's Lucy Shtein Sentenced for Navalny Protest 'Virus Violations'

Shtein is one of 10 opposition figures accused of violating Covid-19 restrictions by promoting the protest that called for Navalny's release.
tightening clampdown

As It Happened: Thousands Detained as Russians Stage Fresh Navalny Protests

Sunday's protests were marked by a harsh crackdown on protesters in cities across the country.
unwelcome visit

Russia Probes Navalny Ally for 'Threatening Suspected Poisoner'

"You call a killer's doorbell — they break down your door and take you in for questioning," Navalny wrote of Sobol's detention.