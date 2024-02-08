Xi and Putin Reject U.S. 'Interference,' Hail Ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin accused the United States of "interfering" in their countries' domestic affairs during a telephone call on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

Xi and Putin denounced the "U.S. policy of interfering in the internal affairs of other states" during an hour-long call.

"The leaders of the two countries realize that the U.S. is practically implementing a policy of double containment, [toward] both Russia and China," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Moscow has looked to Beijing as a crucial economic lifeline since the West hit Russia with unprecedented sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.