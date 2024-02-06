Putin’s State of the Nation Address to Coincide With War Anniversary – Kommersant

President Vladimir Putin's annual address to the Russian parliament will coincide with the second anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, the business daily Kommersant reported Tuesday, citing four anonymous Kremlin sources.

Putin could give his State of the Nation speech to both houses of parliament sometime after Feb. 23 or before March 8, according to the newspaper. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

The date of Putin’s anticipated address also falls on the eve of the March 15-17 presidential election, a race that the Russian leader is certain to win.

Although the State of the Nation address is constitutionally mandated, Kommersant writes that the event “fits well” with Putin’s strategy of devoting more time to his current duties than to the presidential campaign.