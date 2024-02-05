Russian Election Authority Says Found Errors in 15% of Pro-Peace Nadezhdin's Signatures

Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has found errors in more than 15% of the signatures of endorsement collected by pro-peace presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin, his campaign team said Monday.

Nadezhdin, who has emerged as the leading pro-peace voice ahead of the March presidential election, submitted some 105,000 signatures to CEC for review last week.

But on Friday, election officials said they had uncovered errors in the endorsements that “elicit surprise” and invited the presidential hopeful to review the documents at a meeting on Monday.

“A CEC working group informed us that [they found] errors in 15% of the signatures I submitted on Jan. 31,” Nadezhdin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.