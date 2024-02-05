Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Election Authority Says Found Errors in 15% of Pro-Peace Nadezhdin's Signatures

Boris Nadezhdin submits signatures of endorsement to Russian election authorities. Maxim Shipenkov / EPA / TASS

Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has found errors in more than 15% of the signatures of endorsement collected by pro-peace presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin, his campaign team said Monday.

Nadezhdin, who has emerged as the leading pro-peace voice ahead of the March presidential election, submitted some 105,000 signatures to CEC for review last week.

But on Friday, election officials said they had uncovered errors in the endorsements that “elicit surprise” and invited the presidential hopeful to review the documents at a meeting on Monday. 

“A CEC working group informed us that [they found] errors in 15% of the signatures I submitted on Jan. 31,” Nadezhdin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Nadezhdin said his campaign team plans to dispute the errors found by election officials.

If they can prove that 4,500 of the 9,209 signatures claimed to contain errors can be proven valid, he would be eligible to run in the March presidential election, he said. 

Russian election law requires prospective candidates running from a party without representation in parliament to collect 100,000 signatures of endorsement.

“If the Central Election Commission refuses to register me as a candidate, then I'll dispute it with the Supreme Court,” Nadezhdin added.

A final list of registered presidential candidates is expected on Wednesday.

“We disagree with the decision made by the [CEC] working group,” his campaign told journalists. 

“The whole world saw that we collected signatures honestly.”

Nadezhdin, who hopes to run as a candidate from the Civic Initiative party, has seen a surge of support over the past month.

Long lines formed outside his campaign offices both inside Russia and abroad as thousands of pro-peace Russians hoped to safely express their opposition to the war in Ukraine by endorsing his election bid. 

Read more about: Boris Nadezhdin , Elections , Central Election Commission

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

election commission

Russian Election Authority Says ‘Dead Souls’ Endorsed Anti-War Hopeful Nadezhdin

“There are errors that elicit surprise,” CEC deputy chief Nikolai Bulayev said. “To some extent, the candidate is directly involved.”
2 Min read
'together we are strong'

Russian Election Authorities Pick Pro-War Symbol, Putin’s Favorite Slogan for Presidential Campaign Promo

The design was chosen to show that the vote’s main purpose is “to re-elect the boss [Putin],” two government officials told The Moscow Times.
4 Min read
formal step

Pro-Peace Presidential Hopeful Nadezhdin Submits Signatures to Register as Candidate

The CEC must now approve or reject Nadezhdin's signatures in a test of how far the Kremlin will allow him to take his campaign.
2 Min read
coordinated effort

'Rare Moment of Unity': Russian Diaspora Collects Signatures for Pro-Peace Presidential Hopeful

For the Russians who fled abroad after the invasion of Ukraine, Boris Nadezhdin's campaign offers a rare chance for their voices to be heard.
5 Min read