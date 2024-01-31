Forest Destruction From Wildfires in Russia's North Tripled Since 2002 – Study

The rate of forest destruction caused by wildfires in Russia's northern latitudes more than tripled between 2012 and 2021 compared to the previous decade, according to a new study by the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS).

Using satellite data, researchers calculated the extent of woodland devastation due to wildfires in areas above 60 degrees latitude between 2002 and 2021, splitting the period into two separate decades for comparison.

According to the study's findings, an average of more than 1.2 million hectares of Russia’s northern forests were ravaged by wildfires each year between 2012 and 2021. In the decade before, that figure stood at just 359,000 hectares.

Researchers attributed the sharp uptick to unusually destructive wildfire seasons in 2020 and 2021.