Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

4 Protesters Face Lengthy Jail Terms Over 'Mass Rioting' in Russia’s Bashkortostan

Protests in the town of Baymak during Fayil Alsynov's trial. t.me/NewsPrufy

At least four people who protested the jailing of prominent Bashkir activist Fayil Alsynov could face up to 15 years in prison on charges of mass rioting in Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan, the civil rights watchdog OVD-Info said late Sunday, citing local media. 

Bashkortostan’s Interior Ministry launched two criminal cases over protests held last week in the small town where Alsynov was sentenced to four years in prison for “inciting interethnic hatred,” charges which the activist denies.

Authorities warned that participants of those protests could face up to 15 years in prison for “organizing and participating in mass unrest,” or up to 10 years for “violence against a government official.”

More than 30 protesters have been detained since Alsynov’s sentencing, the Telegram news channel Ostorozhno Novosti reported, adding that the charges against them are not yet known.

According to OVD-Info, at least one of the four activists accused of “mass rioting” was placed in pre-trial detention over the weekend.

Last week, several protesters were sentenced to up to two weeks in jail on various misdemeanor charges, including violating protest rules.

The head of Bashkortostan Radyi Khabirov on Monday dismissed the protesters as “inexperienced silly little things” and accused high-profile activists of “contacts with various entities in the U.S. and the EU.”

“All of their actions benefit foreign powers in order to destabilize the situation in Russia,” Khabirov said in a video published on the social network Vkontakte.

The Kremlin has played down the discontent in the region, with President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying last week he “would not agree with the wording ‘mass unrest’ or ‘mass protest’.”

Read more about: Bashkortostan , Protests

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Fayil Alsynov

Protesters Clash With Police as Russian Court Jails Bashkir Activist

Riot police, touting shields and batons, could be seen grabbing and beating several protestors. 
2 Min read
Kushtau defender

Protesters Brave Cold Weather in Russia's Bashkortostan to Demand Activist's Release

Authorities accuse Fayil Alsynov of inciting ethnic hatred against migrant workers when he spoke at a rally in April 2023.
1 Min read
Big brother is watching

Explainer: How Orwell's '1984' Looms Large in Wartime Russia

"1984" has constantly appeared in Russian anti-war protests, even drawing official ire.
opposition rally

Moscow Opposition Rallies for Fair Elections, 39 Detained

Hundreds of protesters rallied in Moscow on Sunday to demand fair elections.