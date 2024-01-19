World Esports Body Suspends Russia Over Offices in Occupied Ukraine

The International Esports Federation (IESF) announced Thursday it was suspending the Russian esports governing body over claims by Kyiv that it has established offices in occupied Ukrainian territories.

IESF said it made the decision after reviewing evidence provided by both the Russian Esports Federation (RESF) and its Ukrainian counterpart, UESF.

It did not specify when and where in Ukraine RESF is believed to have set up its offices.

“After careful consideration of the facts, the IESF Board conveyed a secret ballot and decided to suspend the RESF’s good standing,” the world body said in a statement.