Police Search Offices of Russian Retailer Wildberries After Warehouse Fire

Russia’s biggest online retailer Wildberries said Thursday that law enforcement officers were carrying out searches at its Moscow headquarters, just days after a fire destroyed its warehouse in St. Petersburg.

On Saturday, a fire covering some 70,000 square meters ripped through a Wildberries warehouse on the south side of St. Petersburg, destroying an estimated 17 billion rubles ($191 million) worth of goods and company property, or around 1% of the retailer's turnover.

No one was reported injured in the blaze, which took firefighters more than 30 hours to extinguish.

“Law enforcement agencies are [searching]... the Wildberries office in Moscow today in connection with the fire at the warehouse in Shushary,” Wildberries’ press office said on the messaging app Telegram, referring to the location of the St. Petersburg warehouse.