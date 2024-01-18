Estonia Banishes Russian Orthodox Leader as ‘Security Risk’ – Police

Estonia said on Thursday it would not renew the residence permit of the head of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, saying the Russian national was "a security risk."

The decision means Metropolitan Eugene must leave before his current permit runs out on Feb. 6.

"The Estonian state is not extending the residence permit of the head of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate," the Estonian police and border guard said.

"His actions are a security risk to Estonia."

Police said the religious leader, whose legal name is Valery Reshetnikov, had repeatedly been asked to stop justifying Russia's invasion of Ukraine and defending the Kremlin.

"His public actions and speaking support the aggressor and he has not changed his behavior despite warnings," said Indrek Aru, head of the northern prefecture's border guard office.