President Vladimir Putin has traveled to the Chukotka autonomous district, the Kremlin said Wednesday, the first time he has visited Russia's easternmost region during his more than two decades in power.

“The head of state will inspect a year-round greenhouse complex, talk to residents and meet with the governor in the city of Anadyr [the capital of Chukotka],” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Chutkota shares a maritime border with the U.S. state of Alaska, which is located across the Bering Strait.

The last Russian leader to visit Chukotka was former President Dmitry Medvedev in 2008.