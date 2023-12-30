Ukrainian Strike on Russia Kills One, 32 Drones Downed – Authorities

A Ukrainian strike on a residential building in the city of Belgorod left one person dead while a total of 32 drones were intercepted overnight including in the Moscow region, Russian authorities said.

The strike on Belgorod, which is close to the border, killed one person and wounded four others, Belgorod regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that the city's water supply system was damaged in Friday's attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry said air defense systems destroyed a total of 13 missiles over the region, which borders Ukraine.