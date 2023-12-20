Putin to Revive Soviet-Era Athletes Parades on Red Square

President Vladimir Putin has ordered the revival of Soviet-era Athletes Parades on Red Square.

The government has been instructed to prepare proposals for the parades by March 2024, according to the order published on the Kremlin website.

The Soviet Union regularly held these parades on Red Square beginning in 1919 as a way of promoting physical education and sports among the populace.

The events, which consisted of thousands of participants from each of the U.S.S.R.'s republics, were presided over by Soviet ruler Josef Stalin starting in 1931.

The parades continued until 1945, when the Soviet Union was celebrating its victory in World War II. After that, the events were largely replaced with workers’ demonstrations and military parades.