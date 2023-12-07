Russia's Monthly Income From Oil Exports Surpasses Pre-War Levels – Bloomberg

Russian oil exports have generated $11 billion through a shadow fleet and obscure entities in the year since G7 countries set a price cap on one of Russia’s largest sources of income, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing trade data.

In December 2022, the group of rich countries imposed a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, while the EU banned almost all oil imports from Russia, in retaliation to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has since rerouted its oil exports to China and India, having exported almost 3.5 million barrels of oil per day in 2023, according to Bloomberg.

Russia’s Finance Ministry data showed net oil revenues almost doubling between April and October, when they totaled $11.3 billion and made up 31% of the country’s total net budget revenue for that month, Bloomberg said.

That was reportedly the highest share since May 2022 and since any single month in the year before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.