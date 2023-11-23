Russian Murderer and Cannibal Released to Fight in Ukraine – Reports

A Russian murderer and cannibal has been released to fight in Ukraine, the Agentstvo media outlet reported Thursday.

Denis Gorin, 44, from the Sakhalin region, was sentenced to 22 years in prison in a special-regime colony for murder in 2018.

In 2010, after he was released on parole from a 2003 murder sentence, he stabbed a man to death and ate his flesh after the killing, according to media reports.

Russia's Criminal Code does not have a specific article referring to cannibalism.

He has killed at least four people in total.

Last month, Gorin posted a photo of himself on social media wearing what appeared to be a military uniform, the Sakhalin Against War Telegram channel said.

“He is in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, in the hospital, with a moderate injury,” his neighbor told the local RFE/RL affiliate Sibir.Realii.