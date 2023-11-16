Russia Steps Up Attacks on East Ukraine's Avdiivka – Mayor

Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's shattered eastern frontline town of Avdiivka, its mayor said Thursday.

The industrial town near the Russian-held regional stronghold of Donetsk has been under fierce attack for more than a month.

"It is very hot. Indeed, in the last few days, the enemy has become more active," Avdiivka's Mayor Vitaliy Barabash said on national television.

Russian troops are using armored vehicles, targeting the industrial zone and hitting positions in the town "around the clock" to strike high-rise buildings, Barabash said.

Under fire since 2014, the town has been largely destroyed by shelling.

There are 1,431 people left in the town, he said, out of a pre-war population of around 30,000.