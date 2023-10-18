Russian Foreign Minister Arrives in North Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in North Korea on Wednesday, Russian news agencies said, as Western concerns mount over deepening military ties between the historic allies.

The two-day visit is expected to lay the groundwork for a future trip to the country by President Vladimir Putin, a Kremlin spokesman told the TASS news agency.

Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang from Beijing, where Putin hailed Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday as an "old friend" during a rare trip abroad.

Putin, guest of honor at a summit celebrating Xi's vast Belt and Road investments project, told reporters the two had met alone "eye-to-eye" and that mounting global conflicts "strengthen" their countries' relations.

Last month, it was North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who was on the road, traveling to Russia aboard his specially built bulletproof train for his own face-to-face meeting with Putin.

During his first trip outside North Korea since the Covid-19 pandemic, Kim declared bilateral ties with Moscow his country's "number one priority."

The high-profile summit fanned Western fears Pyongyang might provide Moscow with weapons for its drawn-out war in Ukraine.

On Friday, the United States said arms shipments were already underway, with North Korea delivering more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks.

Pyongyang was seeking a range of military assistance in return, including advanced technologies, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

According to a graphic provided by the White House, a load of containers was shipped by sea from North Korea to Russia between Sept. 1 and Oct. 1.