Boy Killed, 23 Injured in Russian Strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv Region

A Russian strike on a residential building in northeastern Ukraine killed a 10-year-old boy and injured nearly two dozen others, Ukrainian officials said Friday.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city that lies just over 30 kilometers from the border with Russia, has faced regular shelling since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion last year.

"Another targeted attack by Russia on civilians. The body of a 10-year-old child was found under the ruins," Ukraine's Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said in a statement.

The Kharkiv region Governor Oleg Synyegubov said 23 people, including an 11-month-old child, had been injured, adding that search operations were ongoing.