Boy Killed, 23 Injured in Russian Strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv Region

A Russian strike on a residential building in northeastern Ukraine killed a 10-year-old boy and injured nearly two dozen others, Ukrainian officials said Friday.
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city that lies just over 30 kilometers from the border with Russia, has faced regular shelling since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion last year.
"Another targeted attack by Russia on civilians. The body of a 10-year-old child was found under the ruins," Ukraine's Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said in a statement.
The Kharkiv region Governor Oleg Synyegubov said 23 people, including an 11-month-old child, had been injured, adding that search operations were ongoing.
Law enforcement officials and Synyegubov said the city had been hit twice by Russian cruise missiles.
"One of the missiles hit a road. Windows were broken in neighboring houses. The second missile hit a three-story residential building, causing a fire," Synyegubov said.
Rescue workers were extinguishing a fire next to a charred vehicle and missile fragments lay at the bottom of a deep crater in the center of the city, an AFP journalist at the scene said.
The attack comes less than 24 hours after one of the deadliest strikes in months left more than 50 people dead in a Kharkiv region village.