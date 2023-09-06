Russia Detains 4 Men for Donating to Navalny's ‘Extremist’ Orgs

At least four Russians have been detained for donating to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s “extremist” organizations, state and independent media reported Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers carried out searches in connection with financing Navalny’s groups in the Russian cities of Nizhny Novgorod, Moscow and Krasnoyarsk, according to the independent human rights watchdog OVD-Info.

The watchdog identified the detained men as Nizhny Novgorod residents Gleb and Dmitry Kalinychev, Moscow resident Ilya Startsev and Krasnoyarsk resident Andrei Novokreshchenykh.

A Russian court in June 2021 blacklisted Navalny’s political and activist networks as “extremist.” Financing an extremist group carries a punishment of up to 8 years in prison.