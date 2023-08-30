Moscow Declines to Probe Prigozhin Plane Crash Under International Rules – Reuters

Russia will not investigate the plane crash that killed Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin under international rules, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing Brazil’s aircraft investigation authority.

Brazil’s Center for Research and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA) contacted Russian authorities last week to ask whether they would open a probe into the crash under UN civil aviation rules, according to Reuters.

Russian authorities told CENIPA that they had no plans for such an investigation "at the moment," the Brazilian air authority told Reuters. CENIPA noted that Moscow is "not obliged, only recommended" to conduct the probe under international rules.

But aviation safety experts say Russia's decision to shun offers to conduct a probe together with CENIPA will only fuel speculation of the Kremlin’s involvement in the crash.