Russian Teen Arrested in Siberia Over Market Bomb Plot – TASS

A Russian teenager accused of plotting a terrorist attack on a market has been detained in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, the state-run news agency TASS reported Tuesday, citing an anonymous Russian law enforcement source.

“A 16-year-old student of a Krasnoyarsk preparatory high school has been detained while acquiring components for a homemade explosive device,” the source was quoted as saying.

The teenager's identity was not revealed, other than the fact that he is a ninth-grade student.

His detention took place near a cafe at the scene of the presumed crime, the law enforcement source told TASS, adding that searches had uncovered chemical substances and smoke bombs.

The teen was placed in detention pending trial on charges of plotting a terrorist attack, TASS said.