A private ceremony was held to commemorate Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, his press service said Tuesday, urging mourners to pay their respects at a cemetery in his native city St. Petersburg.

"Yevgeny Viktorovich's farewell was held in a closed setting. Those wishing to say goodbye can visit the Porokhovskoye cemetery," it said in a statement, without specifying whether the mercenary chief killed last week in a plane crash had been buried.

This story is being updated.