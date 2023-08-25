Heineken Exits Russia, Sells Operations for 1 Euro

Dutch brewer Heineken on Friday announced it was pulling out of Russia after selling its operations to the Arnest Group, Russia's largest manufacturer of cosmetics, household goods and metal packaging.

Like other major Western companies, Heineken pledged to leave the Russian market following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but it drew criticism earlier this year after a Dutch investigative website reported that it was continuing its Russian sales.

The company apologized in March for creating "ambiguity" on its vow to leave the country, saying it was hoping to secure jobs for its Russian employees but struggling to find a buyer for its Russian business.

Heineken said on Friday that it had finally sold its Russia business to Arnest Group for a symbolic one euro, along with a three-year employment guarantee to 1,800 Russian employees.