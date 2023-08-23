Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Deputy Expelled From Ruling Party Over Putin 'Dirty Schmuck' Barb

Yulia Trukhmanova. Yulia Trukhmanova / VK

Russia’s ruling United Russia party announced it will expel one of its members running for local office over insulting remarks she made about President Vladimir Putin.

Yulia Trukhmanova, a member of the Marx city council in the southern Saratov region, was recorded on audio ridiculing Putin as a “nobody” and “dirty schmuck” before he came to power in 1999.

United Russia’s regional branch on Tuesday called Trukhmanova’s comments “outrageous, absurd and frankly stupid.”

The party said it plans to expel Trukhmanova “in the nearest future” and exclude her from the list of candidates in next month’s local elections.

Trukhmanova claimed the audio of her private conversation was doctored and vowed to file a lawsuit.

“The phrases taken out of context had no relation with the president whatsoever,” she wrote on the Russian social network Vkontakte Monday.

The Kremlin has sought to maintain strict party loyalty in the 18 months since facing international isolation for launching its invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Read more about: United Russia , Saratov

Read more

Cut off

U.S. Troops ‘Block’ Russian Soldiers in Syria

The standoff took place two days after Kurdish forces reportedly prevented Russian troops from passing through a major city.
United Russia

Russian Ruling Party Official Shoots Neighbor Over Driveway Dispute

The deputy reportedly shot and wounded his neighbor, a fellow United Russia party member, in the elbow with an airgun.
United Russia

42% of Russians Say No Existing Political Party Represents Their Interests — Poll

Only 23 percent of respondents said that the ruling United Party represented their interests.
United Russia

10th Russian Governor Replaced Amid Falling Ratings for Ruling Party

Ten governors have now been replaced since Sept. 26, all but one of them facing tough re-election prospects next year.