Domino’s Pizza Files for Bankruptcy in Russia

The franchise operator of Domino’s Pizza in Russia said Monday that its Russian business will file for bankruptcy after reportedly failing to sell off its assets.

“A bankruptcy petition of DPRussia will be filed in accordance with the relevant statutory requirements in due course,” DP Eurasia said in a statement.

The process “will bring about the termination of the attempted sale process of DPRussia,” it added without stating the reason for the failed sale.

In addition to Russia, Netherlands-based DP Eurasia is the master franchisee of the Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia.