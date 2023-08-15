Russian Defense Minister Threatens Use of Cluster Munitions in Ukraine

Russia reserves the right to use cluster munitions in Ukraine in response to U.S. supplies of the banned weapons to Kyiv, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

Though Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of using cluster bombs in the 17-month conflict, Shoigu claimed Moscow has refrained from doing so out of “humanitarian” concerns.

"However, this decision may be reconsidered," he said at a security conference in Moscow without elaborating further. “We also have cluster munitions in our armament."

Ukraine received supplies of U.S. cluster munitions in July on condition to use them exclusively against Russian soldiers. Moscow has accused Ukrainian forces of using the munitions to shell Russian-occupied territories.