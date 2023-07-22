Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s Zvonareva Denied Entry to Poland for WTA Tournament

By AFP
AP Photo / Marta Lavandier

Russian former world number two Vera Zvonareva has been denied entry to Poland where she was to participate in next week's Polish Open WTA tournament, the interior ministry said on Saturday. 

"Vera Zvonareva was trying to enter our country with a visa granted by France, via a flight from Belgrade," according to a statement issued by the Polish ministry.

"On July 21, Polish border guards made it impossible for the Russian tennis player to enter Poland." 

Polish authorities said that the former Wimbledon and U.S. Open runner-up remained in the transit area of Warsaw airport before catching a flight to Podgorica in Montenegro.

The 38-year-old is on the list of "undesirable" people in Poland following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the ministry said. 

"Poland steadfastly opposes the regime of (Russian and Belarusian Presidents Vladimir) Putin and (Alexander) Lukashenko, not allowing people who support Russian and Belarusian actions to enter our country," the statement added.

Former Olympic singles bronze medallist Zvonareva has won 12 career singles titles. 

She is also a four-time Grand Slam champion – twice in doubles and twice mixed doubles – and helped Russia to victory in the Fed Cup in 2004 and 2008.

The Muscovite has fallen to 655th in the world from her career-high number two ranking in 2010.

Read more about: Sport

Read more

bowing out

6-Time Short-Track Olympic Champion Viktor Ahn Retires

His success on the rink and camaraderie with President Vladimir Putin made him one of the faces of the 2014 Sochi Games.
quarantine covers

Russian Football Star Re-Creates Famous Album Covers in Quarantine

Classic album artwork gets re-imagined for the coronavirus era.
HEAVY DEFEAT

Russia’s Football Clubs Losing Almost $2M Every Day

As the Russian Premier League extends its season suspension until May 31, losses mount for elite football clubs.
Go Figure

Celebrating Women: 5 Soviet and Russian Stars on the Ice

These women have built Russia's reputation as a skating powerhouse.