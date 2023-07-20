Teenager Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Crimea

A Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea damaged administrative buildings and killed a teenage girl, the region's Moscow-installed governor said on Thursday, days after Kyiv struck a strategic bridge that links the peninsula to mainland Russia.
"As a result of an attack by an enemy drone, four administrative buildings were damaged in one of the settlements in the northwest of Crimea," Sergei Aksyonov said on the Telegram messaging app.
"Unfortunately, it didn't pass without victims — a teenage girl died."
"All necessary support will be provided to the family," he said, without providing further details on the attack or specifying where it happened.
The report comes a day after a fire engulfed a military site in Crimea, forcing local authorities to evacuate thousands of civilians.
Authorities have not specified the cause of the blaze, but some Russian media reported that detonations were heard in the area and footage showed columns of black smoke billowing into the sky.
Earlier this week, Ukraine used waterborne drones to attack the Crimea bridge, a key military supply artery from mainland Russia to annexed Crimea.
President Vladimir Putin vowed to retaliate following the attack, which killed a couple and left their child wounded.