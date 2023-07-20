Teenager Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Crimea

A Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea damaged administrative buildings and killed a teenage girl, the region's Moscow-installed governor said on Thursday, days after Kyiv struck a strategic bridge that links the peninsula to mainland Russia.

"As a result of an attack by an enemy drone, four administrative buildings were damaged in one of the settlements in the northwest of Crimea," Sergei Aksyonov said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Unfortunately, it didn't pass without victims — a teenage girl died."

"All necessary support will be provided to the family," he said, without providing further details on the attack or specifying where it happened.