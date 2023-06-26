Prigozhin Says Revolt Sought to Save Wagner, Not Overthrow Gov't

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday that his aborted revolt was aimed at saving his embattled mercenary outfit and not at ousting the Russian authorities.

"We went to demonstrate our protest and not to overthrow power in the country," Prigozhin said in his first audio message since calling off the Wagner march at the weekend.

Prigozhin said his aborted rebellious march on Moscow had shown a "very serious security problem" in Russia.

In the audio file released by his press service, Prigozhin said the convoy stopped 200 kilometers (125 miles) short of Moscow and had "blocked all military infrastructure" including air bases along its path.

He also said his fighters had the support of "happy" civilians in towns they went through as they advanced on Moscow.

"In Russian towns, civilians met us with Russian flags and the symbols of Wagner," Prigozhin said. "They were all happy when we passed through."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has proposed ways in which Wagner could continue to operate, Prigozhin added.

"Lukashenko held out his hand and offered to find solutions for the continuation of the work of the Wagner private military company in a legal jurisdiction," Prigozhin said.

This story is being updated.