Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Prigozhin Says Revolt Sought to Save Wagner, Not Overthrow Gov't

By AFP
Updated:
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner PMC. Marina Moldavskaya / Kommersant

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday that his aborted revolt was aimed at saving his embattled mercenary outfit and not at ousting the Russian authorities. 

"We went to demonstrate our protest and not to overthrow power in the country," Prigozhin said in his first audio message since calling off the Wagner march at the weekend.

Prigozhin said his aborted rebellious march on Moscow had shown a "very serious security problem" in Russia.

In the audio file released by his press service, Prigozhin said the convoy stopped 200 kilometers (125 miles) short of Moscow and had "blocked all military infrastructure" including air bases along its path.

He also said his fighters had the support of "happy" civilians in towns they went through as they advanced on Moscow.

"In Russian towns, civilians met us with Russian flags and the symbols of Wagner," Prigozhin said. "They were all happy when we passed through."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has proposed ways in which Wagner could continue to operate, Prigozhin added.

"Lukashenko held out his hand and offered to find solutions for the continuation of the work of the Wagner private military company in a legal jurisdiction," Prigozhin said.

This story is being updated.

Read more about: Prigozhin , Wagner

Read more

opinion Joshua R. Kroeker

Prigozhin’s Armed Rebellion Will Have Lasting Consequences for Russia, Putin and the Ukraine War

Regardless of the outcome of the rebellion, the Kremlin will have no choice but to concede that it lost control of the situation.
3 Min read
'the front is collapsing'

Wagner Chief Says Russian Army 'Fleeing' Near Bakhmut

The comments came just after the Defense Ministry announced it had redeployed forces to take up stronger defensive positions north of Bakhmut.
2 Min read
Ongoing Dispute

Prigozhin Claims 'Deception' and 'Threats' from Defense Ministry

"Soldiers should not die because of the absolute stupidity of their leadership,” the Wagner mercenary leader said.
2 Min read
new threat

Wagner Chief Says Pulling Out of Bakhmut After Blasting Russian Military Top Brass

Tensions between Wagner and Russia’s Defense Ministry have simmered for months.
2 Min read