Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Three Killed in Russian Missile Strike on Odesa: Authorities

By AFP
facebook.com/OperationalCommandSouth

At least three people were killed and 13 wounded in a Russian missile attack on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Wednesday, authorities said.

Russia fired four Kalibr missiles from a ship in the Black Sea, Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the region's military administration, said on Telegram.

A strike on a retail chain's warehouse killed three employees and wounded seven others, he said.

"There may be people under the rubble," he added.

Six other people were wounded after a business center, shops and a residential complex in the city center were damaged "as a result of air combat and the blast wave," he said.

The attack came a day after missile strikes on the hometown of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky killed 11 people.

Odesa was a favorite holiday destination for many Ukrainians and Russians before President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February last year.

Since the start of the invasion, Odesa has been bombed several times by Russian forces.

In January, the United Nations cultural agency UNESCO designated the historic center of Odesa as a World Heritage in Danger site.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Odesa

Read more

drone attack

Deaths, Injuries Reported in Fresh Russian Strikes on Kyiv

Kyiv's city administration said five people were injured, while Ukraine's military said an unspecified number of civilians were killed.
2 Min read
Iranian-made Shahed

Russia Launches Drone Attack on Ukraine's Odesa

Ukraine's air defenses had destroyed most of the attacking drones but some civilian infrastructure had been hit.
2 Min read
night-time strike

Ukraine's Odesa Without Power After Russian Drone Attack

The southern Ukrainian city of Odesa was left without power Saturday following a night-time attack by "kamikaze drones" launched by Russia, authorities...
food crisis

Kremlin Says Odesa Strikes Should Not Hamper Grain Exports

The strikes came less than a day after Moscow and Kyiv signed a deal to release grain exports from Ukraine's ports.