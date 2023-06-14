Three Killed in Russian Missile Strike on Odesa: Authorities

At least three people were killed and 13 wounded in a Russian missile attack on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Wednesday, authorities said.

Russia fired four Kalibr missiles from a ship in the Black Sea, Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the region's military administration, said on Telegram.

A strike on a retail chain's warehouse killed three employees and wounded seven others, he said.

"There may be people under the rubble," he added.