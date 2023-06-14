Russia's Quantum Patent Applications Decline Amid Sanctions

Fewer patent applications in the field of quantum technologies were filed in Russia last year due to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday.

Quantum computing is an emerging technology that seeks to solve problems too complex for conventional computers.

The number of patent applications related to quantum technologies in Russia dropped to 16 in 2022 from 28 in 2021, according to research by the analytical firm Dsight and the investment fund Voskhod cited by Kommersant.

That compares to 4,000 patent applications filed globally last year, the publication said, adding that the United States and China accounted for more than 60% of all applications.