Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's Quantum Patent Applications Decline Amid Sanctions

Russia has pledged to invest $800 million in developing practical quantum technologies. Marijan Murat / dpa / TASS

Fewer patent applications in the field of quantum technologies were filed in Russia last year due to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday.

Quantum computing is an emerging technology that seeks to solve problems too complex for conventional computers. 

The number of patent applications related to quantum technologies in Russia dropped to 16 in 2022 from 28 in 2021, according to research by the analytical firm Dsight and the investment fund Voskhod cited by Kommersant.

That compares to 4,000 patent applications filed globally last year, the publication said, adding that the United States and China accounted for more than 60% of all applications. 

Dsight and Voskhod do not forecast any changes in the number of applications filed in Russia by the end of 2023.

“Foreign applicants have already left Russia, but domestic researchers are supported and continue to develop,” Dsight told the publication.

The Japanese imaging and optical products corporation Canon, which stopped sales to Russia due to the war, was last year's leader in filed quantum technologies applications, Kommersant said.

Last year, the EU and the United States banned quantum computing exports to Russia, with Washington imposing sanctions on Russian quantum computing companies accused of supporting Moscow's war machine.

Russia has pledged to invest $800 million in developing practical quantum technologies in 2020-25.

Read more about: Technology , Sanctions

Read more

dependence risks

Sanctions-Hit Russia Wary of Over-Reliance on Chinese Tech – Bloomberg

Chips, network devices and electronics assessed to be areas of particular vulnerability to Chinese dependence.
2 Min read
playing catch-up

Sanctions Force Russia to Scale Back Ambitious 2030 Tech Strategy

Half of the initiatives in the Russian government's strategy now merely aim to replace existing foreign technologies.
1 Min read
Risk aversion

China’s Honor Smartphone Maker Halts Russia Shipments – Vedomosti

Overall smartphone sales in Russia fell by 30% compared with April-June 2021.
Full Speed Ahead

Russia Approaches Chinese Firms to Revive Soviet-Era Moskvitch Cars – Reports

Moscow’s mayor announced plans to bring back the model after nationalizing the city's Renault-owned car plant.