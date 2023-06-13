Anti-War Russian Pensioner Resumes Pickets After Stroke

Yelena Osipova, a St. Petersburg-based artist and famous voice of protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has resumed her anti-war pickets shortly after suffering a stroke.

Osipova, 77, was a fixture at anti-war rallies in Russia’s second city of St. Petersburg following the outbreak of the war, with footage of her frequent detentions by police going viral.

On Monday, when the country marked the national holiday Russia Day, Osipova was photographed on St. Petersburg’s main artery Nevsky Prospekt.

“Russia needs rehabilitation after a serious illness,” read a caption on a banner attached to a fence next to Osipova.