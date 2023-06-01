Russia Says Former Bolshevik Party Leader Behind Pro-War Blogger’s Murder

Russian investigative authorities on Thursday named Roman Popkov, a journalist and former leader of the radical leftist National Bolshevik Party, as the organizer of a prominent pro-war blogger’s assassination.

Vladlen Tatarsky, a vocal supporter of the invasion of Ukraine, was killed in a bomb blast after being gifted a golden figurine containing an explosive device at an April 2 event at a St. Petersburg cafe on April 2. Dozens of others were injured.

Shortly after the incident, Russian authorities arrested 26-year-old St. Petersburg native Daria Trepova, who was filmed handing Tatarsky the statuette.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said Popkov, 44, “corresponded with Trepova on social networks and gave her instructions regarding the preparation of a terrorist act.”

The Investigative Committee charged Popkov — who currently lives in Ukraine — with criminal charges of “orchestrating an execution of a terrorist act” in absentia.

His name and photo had appeared on Russia's federal wanted list earlier Thursday.