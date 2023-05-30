One Killed, Several Wounded in Shelling on Belgorod Evacuee Shelter – Governor

At least one person has been killed and a number of others injured after a shelling attack on a Russian region bordering Ukraine, the region's governor said Tuesday.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the shelling struck a temporary shelter for evacuees from the region's Shebekino district, which lies on the Ukrainian border and has reported frequent cross-border attacks since the invasion of Ukraine.

“A very difficult day is coming to an end,” Gladkov said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. “A large number of attacks, one person was killed. The most sincere condolences to all loved ones. Several people were injured.”

Gladkov said he visited the town of Shebekino in person following the attack.

Utility companies were working to restore electricity, telecommunications, heating and water, he added.

His statement could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the reported attack.

A photo published by the Ostorozhno, Novosti news channel on Telegram purported to show the temporary evacuee shelter following the attack with its roof caved in.