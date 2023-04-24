Russia Faces Record Workforce Shortage in Wartime

Russian companies across a wide range of sectors are facing record staff shortages this year as the country grapples with population decline, a wartime exodus and military losses amid its offensive on Ukraine, the Kommersant business daily reported Monday.

Employee availability hit its lowest value since record-keeping began in 1998, the newspaper said, citing a Central Bank survey of employers representing various economic sectors.

The worker shortage for January-March 2023 was higher than that recorded in October-December 2022.

Russia’s official unemployment rates are at record lows despite structural changes caused by the invasion of Ukraine.