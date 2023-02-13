Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Daily Life for Medical Volunteers in Ukraine

Hospitallers is one of the main organizations training and deploying volunteers to work as medics near the frontlines in Ukraine.

Those who apply range from people with no medical experience who are given courses in basic first aid to fully qualified doctors.

The organization has now trained over 800 volunteers from all over the world, some of whom have remained with the battalion, while others have joined other military units as paramedics.

These photographs were taken in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, where some of the fiercest fighting is going on, including the now months-long battle for Bakhmut.
Maria Danchyna (R) and Anna Skolbushevska are volunteer paramedics for the Hospitallers medical battalion, which undertakes the medical evacuation of wounded Ukrainian servicemen in the Donetsk region.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP
Dima Sachkov (R), call sign “Dok,” and Mykhailo Volianiuk, call sign “Volia,” volunteer doctors with the Hospitallers, take a break as their medical evacuation bus heads to its next destination.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP
Dima “Dok” Sachkov's kit
Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP
“Dok” and “Volia” joke around next to the bus while waiting for the arrival of new patients from the frontlines
Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP
Volunteer paramedics Olena Gerasymyuk (R) and Anna Skolbushevska during a typical day on the job.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP
Olena "Hera” Gerasymyuk, who in normal times is a poet, carries out essential paramedic work.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP
“Dok” helps other volunteers get a wounded soldier on a stretcher onto the Hospitallers medical evacuation bus.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP
Olena "Hera” Gerasymyuk takes a break on the medical evacuation bus.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP
Olena "Hera" Gerasymyuk and fellow paramedic Maria Danchyna enjoy a lighter moment on the medical evacuation bus between treating wounded Ukrainian servicemen.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP
The medical evacuation bus is named "The Austrian" in honor of Natalia Frauscher, a Ukrainian doctor living in Austria, who was killed in a traffic accident while volunteering on the previous medical evacuation bus last June.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP
