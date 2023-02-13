In Photos: Daily Life for Medical Volunteers in Ukraine

Hospitallers is one of the main organizations training and deploying volunteers to work as medics near the frontlines in Ukraine.



Those who apply range from people with no medical experience who are given courses in basic first aid to fully qualified doctors.



The organization has now trained over 800 volunteers from all over the world, some of whom have remained with the battalion, while others have joined other military units as paramedics.



These photographs were taken in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, where some of the fiercest fighting is going on, including the now months-long battle for Bakhmut.