‘Significant’ Number of Russian Soldiers Killed in Ukrainian Missile Strike on Makiivka

Dozens of Russian soldiers were likely killed in a Ukrainian attack on a vocational school in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine that took place in the early hours of New Year’s Day, pro-Kremlin military bloggers said Monday.

“There were a significant number of killed and wounded,” said Arkhangel Spetsnaz in a post on messaging app Telegram accompanied by a photo of still-smoking ruins.

“Yesterday evening they were still sorting through the rubble.”

The Moscow-installed administration of Ukraine’s Donetsk region said Sunday that at least 25 rockets were fired by Ukrainian forces on New Year's Eve as the fighting in the country intensified over a period that is a major holiday for both sides.

Russia launched several waves of missiles and drones at Ukrainian cities over the weekend, killing at least four people and wounding many others.

Most of those killed in the coal-mining center of Makiivka were reportedly Russians mobilized as part of the country’s “partial” mobilization drive announced in September.