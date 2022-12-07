BBC Names Russian Pop Star, Jailed Anti-War Artist, Journalist to Influential Women List

The BBC has named Russian pop diva Alla Pugacheva, jailed anti-war activist Alexandra Skochilenko and prominent journalist Taisia Bekbulatova on its list of the year's most influential women.

The Russian entries in the 2022 edition of the annual 100 Women list of inspiring and influential women highlight the “female faces of conflict and resistance in Ukraine and Russia,” the BBC said.

Widely beloved in Russia and former Soviet countries, Pugacheva, 73, is among the most prominent cultural figures to have spoken out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Pugacheva publicly came out against the war in September after Russian authorities labeled her husband, comedian Maxim Galkin, a “foreign agent.” Fans were split by her stance, with some praising her and others accusing her of treason.

She and her family had fled to Israel soon after the start of the invasion in February.