Scarred by War, Returning Russian Soldiers Struggle to Adapt to Civilian Life

After six months of combat with Russia’s 64th Motorized Rifle Brigade in Ukraine, Alexei Astashov quietly rejoiced when he was discharged from the army and sent back to his former life as a veterinarian in the Far East.

But amid the elation of being reunited with his wife and son, he has still not been able to forget what he witnessed in the brutal fighting.

“I had some mild symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. I couldn't find my place, I wanted to go somewhere all the time, I was anxious,” Astashov told The Moscow Times.

“It was as if I was still there.”

The difficulties of reintegrating into society faced by Russian soldiers — including those with life-altering injuries — who have begun trickling back home from Ukraine looks set to pose a huge social challenge for the country in the months and years to come.

While the military does run mental health programs, Ukraine war veterans who spoke to The Moscow Times said that they had not been offered any psychological support.

“He is looking for enemies,” one woman from the southern city of Nalchilk said of her recently discharged brother in an August interview with media outlet Kavkaz.Realii.

“It’s difficult for him to get used to civilian life,” she said.

“If this phase doesn’t pass, but gets worse, I won’t know what to do.”

Russian troops in Ukraine — who include conscripts and mercenaries in addition to professional soldiers — have suffered significant casualties in the nine-month war. Often under-equipped, they were largely ill-prepared for fierce Ukrainian resistance.

In some cases there have been reports of Russian units being all but wiped out.

While there are no exact figures for the number of Russian soldiers deployed to Ukraine, the Kremlin has likely committed more men to the fight than any conflict since World War II.

Military expert Pavel Luzhin told The Moscow Times that about 300,000 regular soldiers have taken part — or were taking part — in combat operations. In addition, tens of thousands of Wagner Group mercenaries and Russian-backed separatists are believed to have been deployed.

The strains of combat will make it difficult for many — if not most — of these men to re-enter civilian life when the fighting comes to an end, according to Pavel Alfimov, a psychiatrist at Russia’s Mental Health Service Clinic based in Armenia.