Trial of Kremlin Critic Ilya Yashin Opens in Moscow

The trial of opposition politician Ilya Yashin, who faces up to a decade in prison for denouncing President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, opened in Moscow on Wednesday.

Yashin, a 39-year-old Moscow city councilor, is being prosecuted amid an unprecedented crackdown on dissenting voices in Russia, with most opposition activists already in jail or in exile.

An ally of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny and a former close associate of assassinated opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Yashin decided to remain in Russia after Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Standing in a defendant's cage in Moscow's Meshchansky district court on Wednesday, Yashin sought to put on a brave face, laughing, sticking his thumbs up, and stretching, an AFP correspondent said.

Wearing a dark green hoody and jeans, he was also seen smiling at his parents in the front row.