Zelensky Offers Condolences to Poland's Duda After 'Russian Missile Terror'

By AFP
Polish President Andrzej Duda, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, talk as they take in he city view from a the balcony at the Mariinskyi Palace TASS

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone Tuesday with Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, offering his condolences following reports that an alleged Russian missile attack had left two dead in Poland.

"Expressed condolences over the death of Polish citizens from Russian missile terror. We exchanged available information and are clarifying all the facts. Ukraine, Poland, all of Europe and the world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia," Zelensky said in an English-language tweet.

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov meanwhile said in response to the reports: "This is the reality we've been warning about. We were asking to close the sky, because sky has no borders ... Gloves are off. Time to win."

Russian missiles hit cities across Ukraine on Tuesday, plunging millions of homes into darkness just days after a humiliating Russian retreat from the capital of the southern Ukraine region of Kherson. 

