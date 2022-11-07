Ksenia Sobchak Returns to Russia Amid Extortion Case – State Media

Russian media personality Ksenia Sobchak has returned to Russia days after she fled the country amid police searches of her residence linked to an extortion case, state media reported on Monday.

Sobchak, 41, entered Lithuania on an Israeli passport in late October after Russian police raided her villa outside Moscow in connection with an investigation into a case of extortion linked to state defense and industrial conglomerate Rostec.

A business manager at Sobchak’s media holding and a former Russian fashion magazine editor were both arrested as part of the investigation, and could now face prison sentences of up to 15 years.

Sobchak was accompanied by her husband, theater director Konstantin Bogomolov, when she crossed from Latvia into western Russia’s Pskov region on foot on Monday, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing eyewitnesses.

Unconfirmed reports circulating on Telegram channels with links to Russia’s security services suggested that Sobchak was summoned for questioning as a witness in the extortion case.