Armenia, Azerbaijan Report Border Shootout Ahead of Washington Talks

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday traded accusations of provoking a shootout along their troubled border, just hours before the arch-foes were to hold U.S.-mediated peace talks.

The incident came ahead of a meeting of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov for a fresh round of peace talks in Washington hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

With Moscow increasingly isolated on the world stage following its February invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and the EU have taken a leading role in mediating the Armenia-Azerbaijan talks.

The escalation at the border came a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for talks, as Moscow seeks to maintain its role as a powerbroker between the ex-Soviet republics.

In the early hours of Monday, Azerbaijani forces opened fire on Armenian positions "in the eastern sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the defense ministry in Yerevan said in a statement.