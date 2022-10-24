Russian Activist Takes Refuge From Mobilization in Remote Forest

A Russian IT professional and anti-war activist has come up with an unusual way to avoid being drafted by the military, setting up camp in a remote forest in southern Russia where he keeps the public updated about his life in the wilderness, the independent news website Mediazona reported Saturday.

Adam Kalinin, whose name was changed by the outlet to protect his identity, said he opposed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but had opted to remain in the country despite President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a "partial" mobilization on Sept. 21.

"Why should I have to leave my homeland?" Kalinin asked Mediazona, adding that his family, friends and colleagues all supported his decision.

Kalinin, a hiking enthusiast and a self-described introvert, set up camp in an unnamed region of southern Russia after spending a week making preparations for life off the grid, including the addition of solar panels to his existing set of survival tools.

To store food, Kalinin installed a container stocked with essential supplies about an hour’s walk from his camp.

"I go there from time to time as if to a real store," he told Mediazona.

For drinking water, he collects rainwater in a plastic-lined 20-liter bucket, he said in a video posted on Telegram.