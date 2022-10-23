Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Ukraine Says Russia's 'Dirty Bomb' Claims are 'Absurd' and 'Dangerous'

By AFP
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba TASS

Ukraine on Sunday denied it was planning to use a "dirty bomb" against Russian forces, as Moscow's defence minister suggested during telephone calls with NATO counterparts.

"Russian lies about Ukraine allegedly planning to use a 'dirty bomb' are as absurd as they are dangerous", Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on social media.

"Firstly, Ukraine is a committed (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons) NPT member: we neither have any 'dirty bombs', nor plan to acquire any. Secondly, Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves."

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday held rare calls with NATO counterparts in which they discussed Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry said.

In calls with his British, French and Turkish counterparts, Shoigu conveyed "concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb'".

Britain's defence ministry said in a statement that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had "refuted" claims that Western countries sought to help Ukraine escalate the conflict.

He had also "cautioned that such allegations should not be used as a pretext for greater escalation".

Shoigu also discussed Ukraine on Sunday with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin in their second phone call since Friday, however the Russian side did not mention the alleged "dirty bomb" provocation in its statement.

Read more

STRING OF CALLS

Russia Discusses Ukraine in String of Calls with Defense Chiefs

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday held rare calls with NATO counterparts in which they discussed Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry...
mobilization marriages

Russia Sees Wedding Boom as Draftees Rush to Tie the Knot

Anastasia and Oleg decided to get married the moment Oleg received his draft papers in Russia’s “partial” mobilization announced last...
MORE TALK

Russia Discusses Ukraine in Calls with France, Turkey

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held phone calls Sunday with his French and Turkish counterparts, during which they discussed Ukraine, the Russian...
PLANE CRASH

Two Pilots Dead After Russian Jet Crashes into Building in Siberia

Two pilots were killed after a Russian jet conducting a test flight crashed Sunday into a two-storey building in the city of Irkutsk in southern Siberia...