Danone Plans to Withdraw From Most of its Business in Russia

French food giant Danone announced plans on Friday to transfer the control of its essential dairy and plant-based business in Russia, retaining only its infant nutrition branch.

One of the few multinationals to have remained in Russia since the Ukraine war, Danone said the move to "transfer the effective control" of the dairy business could result in a write off of up to one billion euros ($980 million).

"Danone considers that this is the best option to ensure long-term local business continuity, for its employees, consumers and partners," the group said in a statement.

The transaction will be subject to the approval of authorities, the group added, and Danone will retain the activities of its "specialised nutrition" arm, which includes baby milk.

As many international companies suspended operations in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Danone said in March that it would continue to operate in Russia, where it employs some 8,000 people.