In Pictures: Ukrainians Remain Defiant Amid Russian Missile Strikes

The Kremlin has responded with fury to the attack on the Crimean Bridge on Saturday, launching a devastating series of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in which it has targeted civilian infrastructure in an attempt to terrorize the local population.



By now quite accustomed to the privations of war, Ukrainians have responded with hardened resolve to the attacks, however, with no sign that Moscow's brutality has affected the general mood and civilians attempting as much as possible to carry on with life as normal.

