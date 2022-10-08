Moscow Says Fire Breaks Out on Key Crimean Bridge

A fire has broken out on a key road and rail bridge linking Crimea to Russia, which annexed the territory from Ukraine in 2014, Moscow authorities said Saturday.

"An oil tanker caught fire at the end of a train," Crimea's rail service said.

The bridge, which was built on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was a key transport link for carrying military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

The fire was caused by a car bomb, reports citing Russia's national anti-terrorism committee sai.

"Today at 6:07 am [0307 GMT] on the road traffic side of the Crimean bridge... a car bomb exploded, setting fire to seven oil tankers being carried by rail to Crimea," the committee was quoted as saying.