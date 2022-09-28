Russia Limits Access to Georgia Border Region – Authorities

Authorities in North Ossetia ordered a restriction of car travel to the Russian republic that neighbors Georgia on Wednesday, after tens of thousands fled over the border to escape the Kremlin's mobilization drive.

The head of North Ossetia, Sergei Menyaylo, wrote on Telegram that he had placed the small mountainous region on "high alert" and ordered to "restrict the entry of cars."

Huge queues of Russians — mostly men of military age — have formed at the border with Georgia since President Vladimir Putin announced the mobilization on Sept. 21 to prop up Moscow's forces in Ukraine.

Menyaylo said entry for passenger vehicles will be restricted — aside from cars registered in North Ossetia, the neighboring pro-Kremlin separatist republic South Ossetia or Georgia.