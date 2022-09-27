Russian Officials Say Ukraine Regions Voting For Annexation: Agencies

Elections officials in Moscow said Tuesday that eligible voters in Russia had overwhelmingly cast their ballots in favor of the Kremlin annexing four Moscow-controlled regions of Ukraine.

At least 96% of voters in Russia cast their ballots in favor of annexation after at least 15% of ballots were counted, news agencies carrying data from election officials said.

Ukraine and its allies have denounced the referendums as a "sham" and an attempt at a land grab.

Moscow has explained that voting was also being held in Russia because thousands of residents of the areas that are controlled by Russian forces fled after President Vladimir Putin announced Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine.