Belarus Strongman Chops Wood for Europeans 'Freezing to Death'

The strongman leader of Belarus and staunch Kremlin ally Alexander Lukashenko appeared on state television Wednesday chopping wood and reassuring viewers he wouldn't let Europe "freeze to death" this winter.

The tongue-in-cheek broadcast comes as European leaders are struggling to source alternative energy sources with supplies from Russia curtailed after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The jovial-sounding authoritarian appears in the video wearing a tracksuit and body-warmer, bearing down a large axe on blocks from a large pile of previously chopped wood.

"We won't let Europe freeze to death," Lukashenko jokes in the video. "We will help them and maybe, one day, they will help us too."